Cassie Says Testifying in Diddy Trial Was Challenging, Empowering, Healing

Cassie is off the witness stand after 4 days of testimony and she says it was an extremely challenging week ... but also empowering and healing for her.

The singer's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, read a statement from Cassie outside the Manhattan courthouse Friday after she walked out of the witness box for the final time in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial.

Play video content Fox

In her statement, Cassie says ... "I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear."

She continues ... "For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget."

Cassie thanked her family and advocates for their unwavering support and said she was grateful for all the kindness and encouragement she received.

She added she's "glad to put this chapter of my life to rest as I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy."

Alex Fine, the personal trainer Cassie married after breaking up with Diddy, was in court watching his wife testify -- and Wigdor also read a statement from him.

Alex says ... "The world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past. There has been speculation online surrounding how it must feel for me to sit there and listen to my wife's testimony."

Play video content TMZ.com

He continues ... "I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her."

Alex had a message for Diddy ... "So, to him and all of those who helped him along the way, please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room. You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man."

He adds ... "I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her. All I have done is love her as she has loved me."