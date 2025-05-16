Cassie Says She's Getting About $10 Million From Hotel in Diddy Beating Video

I'm Getting $10 Million From Hotel Where Diddy Beat Me

Cassie just revealed she's expecting to receive a roughly $10 million settlement from the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles ... the same hotel where surveillance cameras captured Diddy beating her in the hallway.

The singer testified about the settlement during questioning from Diddy's defense attorney Anna Estevao in the rap mogul's federal sex trafficking trial in NYC Friday.

Cassie said she was in talks with InterContinental Los Angeles Century City at Beverly Hills Hotel and agreed to the $10 million settlement at some point in the past month.

The hotel is where Diddy beat Cassie on March 5, 2016 ... and the full unedited 15-minute long video of the assault was shown in court and released to the public after an edited version was released by CNN in 2024.

Cassie previously testified she settled her November 2023 lawsuit against Diddy for $20 million within 24 hours of filing the suit.

Prosecutors asked Cassie if she had any financial stake in the trial's outcome ... and she said, "Absolutely not."