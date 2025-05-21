'Gigolos' Star Jimmy Clabots Says Escorts Saw Some Drug Use, But Not Violence

Play video content TMZ.com

Jimmy Clabots says he and other escorts were well aware of what went on in Diddy's bedroom for a long time ... and he's not surprised some of his ex-costars are now wrapped up in the trial.

Clabots, who appeared on "Gigolos" Seasons 1 and 2 as Jimmy Dior, tells us he was on hold a few times for Diddy, but was never ultimately booked.

He did, however, know other escorts at the agency who were ... and some of the guys told him they did see "chemicals" -- or drug use -- while others did not.

One particular unnamed escort he spoke with, who was with Diddy and Cassie for a very long period of time, said he never experienced any of the violence or drug use highlighted in Diddy's federal trial in NYC.

Clabots explains ... "It was always a situation that was pretty crazy, but the chemical stuff was not always a part of it and neither of those men saw violence."

As we reported, photos of alleged sex workers that prosecutors say were involved in Diddy "freak-offs" were shown in court this week ... and two of the men happened to be stars of the Showtime reality TV show "Gigolos."

Vin Armani, who was known as "Jules" to Cassie, was allegedly the third person in the room at the L.A. InterContinental Hotel, right before Diddy was recorded on surveillance video beating her in the hallway.

Prosecutors also showed a photo of Ash Armand, who appeared on 3 seasons of "Gigolos" and is currently in prison serving time after being convicted of manslaughter for murdering his girlfriend in 2020.