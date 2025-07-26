Diddy Posts and Deletes Eye Emoji in Eyebrow Raising Tweet

Fans are scratching their heads after Sean "Diddy" Combs seemingly posted -- and then quickly deleted -- an eye emoji on X Friday evening.

It's been a while since the disgraced music mogul shared anything on Elon Musk's social media site ... so fans can't quite understand why he'd post such a random message, just to scratch it from existence.

Some fans hypothesized he's teasing new music ... while others claimed he's hinting at some personal knowledge of the federal government's recent meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell -- during which her lawyer says she named 100 people linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

TMZ reached out to Diddy's team for comment ... so far, no word back.

Diddy's X feed isn't very active -- he shared a snapshot of his family in May, and posted early Saturday morning to encourage fans to listen to his son King Combs' Kanye West collab, "DIDDY FREE."

As you know, Kanye has been advocating for Diddy's release from prison for quite some time.

Play video content TMZ.com

The "Last Night" artist was convicted on 2 counts of transportation to engage in prostitution during his trial in June -- but was let off of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

He was denied bail and is awaiting his October sentencing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City.

Play video content TMZ.com