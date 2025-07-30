Diddy Fights King Combs Yacht Party Lawsuit From Jail

Diddy's got a mountain of civil lawsuits to fight now that his criminal case is over, and he's getting started while he sits in a federal detention center ... and one of them is a suit involving his son Christian "King" Combs and a yacht party.

The Bad Boy founder is a codefendant in a civil suit accusing King of forcing himself on a woman on a yacht Diddy allegedly chartered.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Diddy is arguing the case, filed in California, should be tossed because the court has no jurisdiction over him ... he says he's been a Florida resident for more than 5 years and points out he's been incarcerated in a Brooklyn jail since his September 2024 arrest.

Diddy also says the lawsuit incorrectly claims he chartered the yacht where the alleged assault occurred ... he says another company chartered the yacht and he didn't sign any charter agreement.

As we reported ... a woman sued Diddy and King back in April 2024, claiming she was a steward on a yacht Diddy chartered in 2022, and alleging King sexually assaulted her onboard.

Diddy's saying he shouldn't be a defendant in a lawsuit filed in California, but the docs do say King is a Cali resident ... though it's worth noting the Combses are being repped by the same attorneys and King is also seeking the lawsuit's dismissal.

A judge has yet to rule ... and Diddy's also awaiting an answer -- and a response from prosecutors -- from the judge in his federal criminal case after filing a new motion for bail as he awaits his Oct. 3 sentencing for a couple convictions on prostitution charges.

