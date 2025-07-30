Donald Trump Considering Pardon for Diddy After Judge Rules on Bail

Donald Trump's White House has been in communication with Diddy's legal team about a potential pardon for the music mogul, and we've learned the decision may be determined by the judge's ruling on bail.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Donald Trump is "more than open" to pardoning Diddy, but he wants to wait to see what Judge Arun Subramanian does with Diddy's latest bail petition. We're told if Diddy is granted bail, Trump will not make a decision on a pardon until Diddy is sentenced. If the judge denies bail, a decision will be made immediately.

As you know, Diddy was acquitted on the 3 major charges, and convicted on 2 counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits the interstate transportation of prostitutes. The Mann Act is rarely used by federal prosecutors as a singular charge. Most legal experts agree ... if Diddy's case only involved the Mann Act, no charges would have been filed against him.

Our sources say, Diddy's case has resonated with Trump because the President believes Diddy -- like him -- was unfairly targeted by the feds. They note Trump's Dept. of Justice recently fired Maurene Comey, the lead prosecutor in the Diddy case, and daughter of former FBI head/Trump nemesis James Comey.

What's more, our sources believe the timing for a pardon would be "perfect," because it would be a major diversion from the Epstein scandal.