Diddy's Ex Daphne Joy Sets Instagram Alight With Sizzling Bikini Pics
Diddy's Ex Daphne Joy Bustin' Out Of My Bikini!!!🥵
Diddy’s cooling his heels in jail waiting for sentencing ... but his ex-GF Daphne Joy is handing herself a life sentence of bikini time -- and damn, she's bringing the heat!
Daphne's absolutely owning it in her halter-neck bikini -- which was working overtime to keep her assets in check -- striking sultry poses and whipping her hair like a full-on Baywatch babe in her sizzling IG display posted Wednesday.
Daphne was modeling hard AF -- debuting new colors in her Daphne Joy Swimwear line -- and yeah, the heat was cranked all the way up!
It’s all sunshine, swimwear, and sass for Daphne -- three things her disgraced ex can’t touch right now.
Diddy's stuck at MDC Brooklyn after getting denied bail last week, and won’t be going anywhere until October 3 ... when he’s set to be sentenced on a couple of prostitution convictions ... Yikes!