Diddy's Ex Daphne Joy Sets Instagram Alight With Sizzling Bikini Pics

Diddy's Ex Daphne Joy Bustin' Out Of My Bikini!!!🥵

By TMZ Staff
SIZZLIN' FOR SUMMER
Instagram / @daphnejoy

Diddy’s cooling his heels in jail waiting for sentencing ... but his ex-GF Daphne Joy is handing herself a life sentence of bikini time -- and damn, she's bringing the heat!

Daphne's absolutely owning it in her halter-neck bikini -- which was working overtime to keep her assets in check -- striking sultry poses and whipping her hair like a full-on Baywatch babe in her sizzling IG display posted Wednesday.

daphne-joy-2-08-13-2025
Instagram / @daphnejoy

Daphne was modeling hard AF -- debuting new colors in her Daphne Joy Swimwear line -- and yeah, the heat was cranked all the way up!

It’s all sunshine, swimwear, and sass for Daphne -- three things her disgraced ex can’t touch right now.

daphne-joy-1-08-13-2025
Instagram / @daphnejoy

Diddy's stuck at MDC Brooklyn after getting denied bail last week, and won’t be going anywhere until October 3 ... when he’s set to be sentenced on a couple of prostitution convictions ... Yikes!

