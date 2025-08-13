Diddy's Family Visits Him in Jail

Play video content Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages

Sean "Diddy" Combs is not going home to his family for at least another 7 weeks ... so, they're going to him.

The Bad Boy founder's family dropped by to see him Tuesday at MDC Brooklyn, where Diddy is being held until his October 3 sentencing.

Photos and videos show Diddy's loved ones arriving and leaving the jail where the mogul's been confined since his September 2024 arrest ... and he got to see 3 of his 7 kids.

Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, came though ... along with two of his sons, Christian "King" Combs and Justin Combs.

Baby mama Dana Tran was in the traveling party too ... and she brought Diddy his youngest daughter, Love.

We didn't see Dana and Love much at Diddy's federal trial ... during this visit, King held his little sister in his arms, and Justin gave Dana a big hug.

Diddy was denied bail last week -- for a second time since the jury verdict -- and he will remain at MDC Brooklyn at least until October 3, when he's set to be sentenced for a couple convictions on prostitution charges.

Based on federal sentencing guidelines, Diddy's defense team is recommending a sentence between 21 and 27 months in prison ... but prosecutors are recommending at least 51 months behind bars.