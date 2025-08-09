Diddy Lawyer Mark Geragos Says Diddy Would Be Trump Supporter If Pardoned

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

Sean "Diddy" Combs would be Team Trump if the President doles out a pardon ... and for a variety of reasons ... so says his longtime attorney Mark Geragos.

Harvey asked Geragos on the "2 Angry Men" podcast if Diddy would pledge allegiance to Trump in exchange for clemency.

As Diddy's longtime attorney, Mark talks to Diddy often ... and he says Diddy would absolutely become a Trump supporter overnight ... but not for the reason you may be thinking.

As Geragos explains, in a weird way, there's a sort of bond between Diddy and Trump now ... both men have bones to pick with federal prosecutors who tried both criminally.

Geragos says in his 40 years of defending clients, they usually feel tortured by prosecutions ... and it forms a sort of fraternity.

He says if Diddy were to get pardoned -- he's awaiting sentencing on a couple prostitution charges after being acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking -- it wouldn't come as a shock if Diddy started supporting Trump, because of that bond.

Harvey asked Geragos if there have been conversations about how Diddy would speak of POTUS in return for a pardon ... and Mark's facial expressions say it all.