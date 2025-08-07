Diddy Will Focus on Family After Release, Not MSG Concert, Lawyer Says

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy isn't going to celebrate his release from prison with an arena tour -- his lawyer says his client will have more important personal matters to address.

Marc Agnifilo -- the lead lawyer from Diddy's legal team who got him acquitted on the 3 main charges -- clarified his comment to CBS News about a possible Madison Square Garden show.

Agnifilo tells us the team's top priority is getting Diddy a fair sentence so he can pay his debt to society as quickly as possible ... and, when he gets out, Diddy won't be focused on music.

Marc says Diddy will spend his time and energy on his loved ones ... his seven children and elderly mother who have stood by him through the entire legal saga.

Agnifilo says once Diddy feels they're in a good spot, he'll do something special, like an MSG show ... though he adds that's not a sure thing.

Agnifilo says Diddy's currently working hard on his flaws ... while he's locked up after another bail denial ... and he's convinced he's on the road to redemption.

As you know ... Diddy was found guilty on two counts of violating the Mann Act -- but he was acquitted on two counts sex trafficking and one count of racketeering. President Trump called pardoning him unlikely after initially floating the idea.

Diddy's a few months out from learning his sentence ... a sentence that will probably range from 1 to 3 years in prison, with credit for time served.