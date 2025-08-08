Diddy's Lawyer Marc Agnifilo Says He Used Baby Oil to Diminish Prosecution

Play video content TMZ.com

Baby oil and Astroglide were a big part of the government's case against Sean "Diddy" Combs ... but his lawyer used federal prosecutors' obsession with Diddy's personal lubricants against them ... and he tells us the moment he knew the jury was buying what he was selling.

Attorney Marc Agnifilo joined us on "TMZ Live" and we asked him if he mocked the baby oil and Astroglide elements of the case as a way to diminish the prosecution.

Agnifilo had been making light of the baby oil aspect since September 2024, when the feds started crowing in their federal indictment and ensuing press conference about finding 1,000 bottles of lubricant in raids on Diddy's homes ... and now the endgame is clear.

Agnifilo takes us back to his closing argument and his cross-examination of a Homeland Security Investigations agent who was part of the raids on Diddy's estates ... explaining how he used baby oil to make light of prosecutors.

It's pretty interesting ... Agnifilo says he floated a trial balloon at the start of his closing argument, when he sarcastically told jurors the military style raids on Diddy's homes were all worth it because they yielded baby oil and Astroglide.

When the jury laughed, Agnifilo says he knew his argument was working ... so he kept driving the point home, using storytelling techniques ... and, ultimately, jurors acquitted Diddy on the racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Agnifilo says he didn't make light of the hard drugs or guns involved in the case because those things are dangerous ... but baby oil and Astroglide aren't dangerous, and the jury felt the same way.

Ya gotta give Agnifilo his due ... he stuck to his strategy since he first talked to us about the indictment last September -- and he took a lot of heat -- but it paid off big time.

