Kid Cudi Says He Hated Testifying in Diddy Trial, But Wanted to Support Cassie

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Kid Cudi says he hated every minute of his time on the witness stand in Diddy's federal criminal trial ... but he ultimately went through with testifying because he wanted to support his ex, Cassie Ventura.

The rapper reflected on his experience with the Diddy case on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, telling host Alex Cooper he only testified because he was subpoenaed.

Play video content 5/22/25 TMZ.com

Cudi says he told the feds no a couple times, but they forced his hand ... and he explained why he ditched a suit and tie in favor of a more casual outfit when it came time to testify.

As you may recall ... Cudi's testimony centered on his brief relationship with Cassie and how it pissed off Diddy. He told the jury Diddy broke into his home, and he insinuated Diddy had his people drop a Molotov cocktail in his Porsche.

Kid Cudi says he testified to support Cassie, who he says was "living a nightmare" with Diddy.

He also looked back at his love triangle with Cassie and Diddy as "just some wild s*** that happened in my rock-and-roll life."