Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kid Cudi Admits He Chose Cocaine as Lesser Evil Over Suicide in Memoir

Kid Cudi I Used to Abuse Cocaine ... So I Wouldn't Blow My Brains Out

By TMZ Staff
Published
kid cudi scarface getty everett
Getty/Everett Collection

Kid Cudi rapped heavily about his parties and battles with substance abuse on his early albums ... something fans can now read all about in his new memoir.

In a new interview with "CBS Mornings," Cudi revisits his rocky memory lane ... discussing how his new book, "Cudi: The Memoir," opens with a near-death experience after a cocaine overdose.

Cudi admits he had already blown up but was still in the pursuit of happiness as he coped with his newfound fame. Cocaine was his top prevention method from "blowing his brains out," as he puts it.

Kid Cudi Photos
Launch Gallery
Kid Cudi THrough The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

The Cleveland native has made songs about everything from marijuana, MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly), N-N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) ... he's thankful to be still standing.

kid-cudi-exit-kal-05-22-2025
LEAVING COURT
TMZ.com

Cudi was also able to survive testifying in the Diddy trial in May despite Young Thug and his former GOOD Music associate Consequence labeling him a snitch for taking the stand.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Related articles