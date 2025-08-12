Kid Cudi Admits He Chose Cocaine as Lesser Evil Over Suicide in Memoir

Kid Cudi rapped heavily about his parties and battles with substance abuse on his early albums ... something fans can now read all about in his new memoir.

In a new interview with "CBS Mornings," Cudi revisits his rocky memory lane ... discussing how his new book, "Cudi: The Memoir," opens with a near-death experience after a cocaine overdose.

“I had a hard time dealing with the fame”: @KiDCuDi writes about addiction and his struggle to handle sudden success in “Cudi: The Memoir.”



Tomorrow, he opens up to @AnthonyMasonCBS about reliving some of his darkest moments in the memoir, his new album and his proudest…

Cudi admits he had already blown up but was still in the pursuit of happiness as he coped with his newfound fame. Cocaine was his top prevention method from "blowing his brains out," as he puts it.

The Cleveland native has made songs about everything from marijuana, MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly), N-N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) ... he's thankful to be still standing.

Cudi was also able to survive testifying in the Diddy trial in May despite Young Thug and his former GOOD Music associate Consequence labeling him a snitch for taking the stand.