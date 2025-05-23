Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Young Thug Calls Kid Cudi 'a Rat' for Testifying Against Diddy, Before Deleting Post

Young Thug Calls Cudi A 🐀 for Diddy Testimony ... In Quick Paste-N-Erase

young thug kid cudi p diddy main getty
Getty

Kid Cudi taking the stand in Diddy's trial has disgusted Young Thug ... who left a big breadcrumb indicating he thinks the "Day 'N' Nite" artist was snitching!!!

052225_kid_cudi_thanks_kal
THANKS FOR THE LOVE!!!

On Thursday evening, shortly after Cudi thanked his fans for supporting his "stressful" court appearance, Thug took to X and posted "Dam cudi a rat lol" -- before quickly deleting his diss.

young thug tweet kid cudi x
X / @youngthug

Of course, screengrabs live forever on today's internet ... but it shouldn't be all that surprising Thug roasted Cudi's cooperation.

Diddy-Inside-the-Trail-INLINE-PROMO-watch-free-FRIDAYS

He exiled YSL Records superstar Gunna for entering a plea deal during their RICO trial ... but Brian Steel, one of Diddy's attorneys in his trial, is the same guy who was credited for springing him from the racketeering trial, when all hope seemed lost!!!

052225_kid_cudi_arrival_kal
CUDI AT COURT
TMZ.com

Clearly, Thug's loyalty is to the streets, but Cudi's testimony was no fairy tale.

Diddy Court Exhibits -- Kid Cudi's Burnt Porsche
Launch Gallery
Cudi's Burnt Porsche Launch Gallery

Cudi told jurors he suspected Diddy orchestrated both a break-in at his home and a car bomb that disintegrated the interior of his Porsche after it was discovered he'd been dating Cassie.

P-Diddy---Timeline-Thumbnail
DIDDY SCANDAL: TIMELINE OF EVENTS
TMZ.com

There are still plenty of testimonies to be heard ... let's see if Thug keeps the same energy for every alleged victim and witness.

