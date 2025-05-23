Young Thug Calls Kid Cudi 'a Rat' for Testifying Against Diddy, Before Deleting Post
Kid Cudi taking the stand in Diddy's trial has disgusted Young Thug ... who left a big breadcrumb indicating he thinks the "Day 'N' Nite" artist was snitching!!!
On Thursday evening, shortly after Cudi thanked his fans for supporting his "stressful" court appearance, Thug took to X and posted "Dam cudi a rat lol" -- before quickly deleting his diss.
Of course, screengrabs live forever on today's internet ... but it shouldn't be all that surprising Thug roasted Cudi's cooperation.
He exiled YSL Records superstar Gunna for entering a plea deal during their RICO trial ... but Brian Steel, one of Diddy's attorneys in his trial, is the same guy who was credited for springing him from the racketeering trial, when all hope seemed lost!!!
Clearly, Thug's loyalty is to the streets, but Cudi's testimony was no fairy tale.
Cudi told jurors he suspected Diddy orchestrated both a break-in at his home and a car bomb that disintegrated the interior of his Porsche after it was discovered he'd been dating Cassie.
There are still plenty of testimonies to be heard ... let's see if Thug keeps the same energy for every alleged victim and witness.