Diddy Defense Enters Cassie Glamour Shots as Exhibits

Diddy's defense team just entered a bunch of glamour shots of Cassie as evidence in the criminal trial ... and their point is her career wasn't hurt by the Diddy freak-offs, as Cassie and prosecutors have claimed.

Check out the photos ... Cassie's all glammed up doing photo shoots, working on music videos, going to events and rubbing elbows with major celebrities.

Diddy's defense is using the photos to rebut prosecutor's claims and some of Cassie's testimony ... where she said she spent all her time doing freak-offs and recovering from the sex romps that her career was stifled.

What's more, the defense argued in court Thursday the photos also go against prosecutor's arguments that Cassie was keeping up her appearance specifically for the freak-offs.

The photos came up during testimony from a makeup artist who worked with Cassie and Diddy ... and she said she did Cassie's makeup for some of the photos.

The images show Cassie with celebs ... including Wiz Khalifa, Rihanna and Ryan Leslie.