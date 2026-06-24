Prime Day's Best Audio Deals Are Music to Your Ears

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If your summer plans involve a pool, a playlist and any kind of party, you're gonna want to listen up.

This year, Prime Day has taken it to 11 with major discounts on headphones, portable speakers, and other audio essentials.

Whether you're the resident DJ at your backyard BBQ, want to lay by the beach as you blast your favorite songs or just need to tune out the crying baby on your flight to Italy, Amazon has got you totally covered.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Elevate your listening experience with Beats Studio Buds +. Crafted to deliver exceptional sound quality and unparalleled comfort, these earbuds are your perfect "buddy" for music, calls, and more.

The active noise-cancelling mode allows you to truly focus on what you're listening to … and not what’s going on around you. They're also equipped with on-ear controls, one-touch pairing, dual-beam mics for high-quality calls and a charging case that gives you up to 36 hours of battery time.

Get the music going without completely tuning the world out. If you need to stay aware of your surroundings on a run or while riding the subway, Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are the perfect choice.

The design of these earbuds say, "I can still hear you" while OpenAudio technology provides you with high-quality, private sound.

Plus, these bluetooth earphones are basically an accessory. Featuring standout metallic detailing, just hook them around the back of your ear and you’ll look stylish … while also getting a comfortable, secure fit.

The Beats Studio Pro Headphones combine style and sound, delivering rich, immersive sound wherever you go. These bluetooth over-ear headphones are guaranteed to give you a 360-degree listening experience.

With two distinct listening modes, including fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode, you can tune out or tap into whatever's going on around you. Plus, they have up to 40 hours total battery life so you'll never be stuck with dead headphones during your day.

Need a distraction-free listening experience? The Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones have got your back. These lightweight carbon fiber headphones are made for true audiophiles, created in collaboration with world-renowned mastering audio engineers.

That means they always deliver unparalleled sound clarity and precision. With real-time noise cancellation, they create an immersive, distraction-free listening experience while keeping every frequency crisp and true to the artist’s intent.

Noisy office? Crying babies on the plane? Tune out the world with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

These headphones deliver legendary noise cancellation and high-fidelity audio that provide a world-class listening experience … no matter how loud your surroundings are.

With a classic, comfortable design and up to 24 hours of battery life, these headphones are guaranteed to give you a listening experience that hits all the right notes.

The Nothing Headphone (a ) is the new kid on the block when it comes to wireless over-ear headsets. You’ll get a personalized listening experience thanks to customizable ANC levels as well as Spatial Audio with Hi-Res Wireless certification … giving you remarkable clarity and an immersive auditory experience.

And with cutting-edge Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, you’ll completely eliminate distractions … but can also use the innovative Smart Adaptive Mode to adjust seamlessly to your surroundings.

Fill the room with the sound of the Marshall Acton III Speaker. With a wider soundstage than ever before, this bluetooth speaker brings Marshall’s characteristic surround sound wherever you are.

With outward-angled treble and updated waveguides, it delivers solid sound that’s so wide it reaches anywhere in the room. Plus, these speakers are straight to business, so you can just pair and play without the hassle of a complex set-up.

The Sonos Era 100 Speaker may be minor, but it brings major sound. Place this compact speaker on your bookshelf, kitchen counter, desk, or nightstand and transform the room with the rich stereo sound and deep bass your music deserves.

With superb sonic power, detailed stereo separation and deep bass at any volume, you’re gonna want to have these speakers all throughout your home.

The JBL Go 4 is a must have for any upcoming summer adventures. Whether picnicking in the park or trekking through the great outdoors, this waterproof and dustproof portable bluetooth speaker can withstand it all.

Plus, it’s ready for all day use and thanks to its 24 hours of battery life, you can play music straight until the sun goes down.

If you’re always on the go, the Bose Soundlink Max Portable Speaker is for you. Whether you’re hanging at the beach or on a hike, this tiny device packs a powerful sound.

And have no worries about taking on your more rugged adventures as the speaker is waterproof, dustproof, and protected from extreme temperatures. Simply grab the sturdy climbing rope handle and hit the road!

Carry the heaviest portable sound in your hand with the Marshall Middleton Portable Speaker. You’ll get 360° sound thanks to Marshall’s True Stereophonic technology, a unique form of multi-directional sound that delivers superior spatial and binaural sound that fills any space.

Each device has two 3/5" tweeters, two 3" woofers and two passive radiators in a quad-speaker set-up to ensure the ultimate immersive experience wherever you roam. And Built-in Dynamic Loudness adjusts the tonal balance of the sound to ensure your music sounds brilliant at every volume.

The Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Portable Speaker is the perfect blend of style and substance, merging crowd-pleasing sound and versatile, portable design.

A combo of powerful amplifiers and drivers, including a wideband woofer for rumbling lows, it gives your music the presence it deserves. And with 360-degree sound dispersion, everyone can enjoy it.

If you’re already a vinyl pro, upgrade your setup with the Audio Technica Direct-Drive Turntable, bringing you high-fidelity home audio.

This fully manual, 3-speed operation turntable can connect wirelessly to speakers and headphones, computers, home stereos, and more. Designed with an anti-resonance, die-cast aluminum platter and adjustable dynamic anti-skate control, this turntable will have you feeling like a pro

If you’re just starting your vinyl journey, the Sony PS-LX3BT Full Auto Playback Turntable is a great place to begin. Effortlessly enjoy your favorite records with one-button full auto playback, stop and return.

Connect to speakers, headphones, soundbars, or other Bluetooth enabled devices so you can enjoy the warm sound of vinyl through your wireless setup. It’s the best of old and new, made simple.

Simply can’t decide which piece of antiquated technology you prefer? Have it all with the Victrola Quincy 6-in-1 Nostalgic Record Player. This vintage-style device has six different features including the capabilities of playing vinyl, CDs and cassettes as well as AM/FM radio. It’s got some modern features too, including bluetooth, USB playback and USB recording to digital audio files. And on top of all that, it just looks really cool too.

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