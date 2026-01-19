TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Keep rehashing the past like a broken record? Can’t stop rewinding old memories like a worn out cassette player? Well, have we got deals that’ll be music to your weary ears.

From top rated vinyl record players to wall-mounted CD players to a cassette player that’ll have you reliving your high school glory days -- check out our curated finds below!

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: NOSTALGIC MUSIC PLAYERS

Hipsters and music connoisseurs alike are going to drool over this 1 by One All-in-One Vinyl Record Turntable. Whether they’ve got a growing vinyl collection or just want to make their apartment look cool, this record player is sure to make a statement. With built in speakers, it can spin records, new and old, producing rich sound and outstanding clarity through the diamond-tipped Audio-Technica stylus cartridge. Plus, it can also play music from other devices through a bluetooth connection or the Aux-in port.

If you’re already a vinyl pro, upgrade your setup with the Audio Technica Direct-Drive Turntable, bringing you high-fidelity home audio. This fully manual, 3-speed operation turntable can connect wirelessly to speakers and headphones, computers, home stereos, and more. Designed with an anti-resonance, die-cast aluminum platter and adjustable dynamic anti-skate control, this turntable will have you feeling like a pro.

We know you’ve got that CD collection from 2000 sitting in the back of your closet, so why not do something with it? This Qoosea CD Player is just like the portable boombox you once had as a kid…only better. It plays CDs but also works as a bluetooth speaker, FM radio, alarm clock and supports USB flash drives as well as wired headphones. So break out the Backstreet Boys CD and go relive your Y2K dreams.

If you’re yearning for the days before smartphones, this TOMASHI Cassette Player will take you straight back to 1985. Pull out your old rollerblades and tune out the world with your favorite Bon Jovi tape. Plus, if you forget your headphones at home, it’s got built-in speakers…so everyone else can hear what you’re listening to.

Simply can’t decide which piece of antiquated technology you prefer? Have it all with the SoundBeast All-in-One Turntable. This vintage-style device has six different features including the capabilities of playing vinyl, CDs and cassettes as well as AM/FM radio. It’s got some modern features too, including bluetooth, USB playback and USB recording to digital audio files. And on top of all that, it just looks really cool too.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!