Kid Cudi Made Feel-Good Porsche Anthem Years After Suspecting Diddy Blew Up His Car

Kid Cudi didn't let Diddy allegedly orchestrating the fire-bombing of his car ruin his love for Porsche ... judging from the cheeky song title he picked for his last album's lead single.

The hip hop star released the track "Porsche Topless" for his "Insano" album back in June 2023, over a decade after his convertible literally had its roof blown off by a Molotov cocktail.

At the time of its release, Cudi told listeners to envision “Imagine ur floating high up in the bright blue sky on a nice warm summer's day” ... clearly pushing down the bad memories of seeing his beloved car cooked extra crispy in his Hollywood Hills driveway.

He testified in court on Thursday while the prosecution displayed exhibits of Cudi's bombed-out Porsche from December 2011.

The "Man On The Moon" also spoke on how his dating stint with Cassie Ventura went up in flames once Diddy found out and allegedly broke into his house, leaving his dog with noticeable trauma.

Cudi admitted he had feelings for Cassie but felt she strung both him and Diddy along, and ultimately made his exit from the relationship before things got even crazier!!!