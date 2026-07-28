Afroman Sues Cop Who Took Him to Court Over Raid Videos

Afroman is suing one of the Ohio sheriff's deputies who previously took him to court over videos mocking a raid on the rapper's home.

The rapper filed a malicious prosecution lawsuit Monday against former Adams County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Newland, claiming in docs obtained by TMZ that Newland’s earlier defamation case was baseless, forced him to rack up legal fees, and caused emotional distress.

Newland and several other deputies sued Afroman in 2023 over social media posts and music videos using surveillance footage from a 2022 search of his Ohio property ... an investigation that did not lead to criminal charges.

Afroman later featured the footage in videos for "Lemon Pound Cake" and "Will You Help Me Repair My Door," while continuing to joke about the officers online.

The deputies sought a combined $3.9 Million, claiming the posts damaged their reputations, but Afroman was found not liable in the case earlier this year when the jury found he did not defame them or portray the deputies in a false light.

Afroman now says Newland never had sufficient legal or factual grounds to sue him.

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The rapper promoted the new case on Instagram Tuesday, alleging Newland took $400 during the raid and later sued him for $1.5 Million. He also released another video targeting the former deputy.