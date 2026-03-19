Afroman Says He Forgives Ohio Cops But He'll Still Perform Songs Bashing Them

I Forgive Ya, But ... I'll Still Play Songs You Sued Me Over!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Afroman says he forgives the Ohio law enforcement officers who sued him for mocking them in music videos after they raided his home ... but that doesn't mean he will shy away from performing the songs.

The rapper tells TMZ ... he'll continue to play the two songs at the heart of the lawsuit he just beat in court ... "Lemon Pound Cake" and "Will You Help Me Repair My Door."

Afroman used home security footage of the raid in the music videos ... and the sheriff's deputies sued, claiming the tracks caused them mental distress.

Earlier this week, Afroman prevailed in trial ... and during the proceedings, one of the officers even broke down crying while being shown an Afroman music video.

Afroman says the Adams County Sheriff's Office hasn't reimbursed him for allegedly causing some damage at his home during the raid ... so his forgiveness will only go so far.