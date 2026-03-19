Afroman Victorious Over Sheriff's Department in Raid Music Video Lawsuit

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Afroman can finally put this years-long drama behind him ... because he was found not liable in a defamation lawsuit brought against him by Ohio's Adams County Sheriff's deputies he'd mocked in a video after they raided his home.

Wednesday, a judge read the verdict, saying ... "In all circumstances, the jury finds in favor of the defendant. No plaintiff verdict prevailed."

Victory for Afroman over the sheriff's deputies who sued him for defamation and invasion of privacy through false light.



"In all circumstances, the jury finds in favor of the defendant. No plaintiff verdict prevailed. So the matter will be concluded with defense verdicts." pic.twitter.com/fFvkSRxyov @meghanncuniff

The rapper -- legal name Joseph Foreman -- got emotional as the verdict was read, crying tears of relief. Outside the courthouse, he told WKRC-TV ... "I'm just happy that my supporters, America, and the jurors didn't go for it."

He celebrated with those supporters, cheering ... "We did it, America! Yeah, we did it! Freedom of speech! Right on! Right on!"

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The cops busted down his door and searched his place -- based on a warrant filed for kidnapping and drug trafficking charges -- but found nothing ... and never charged him.

The deputies and sergeants claimed he used videos and pictures from the raid in music videos and was selling merchandise with their images.

Afroman maintained the videos he made in response using his own camera footage was part of his freedom of speech, telling WKRC ... "They broke into my house, put themselves on my video cameras, and got into my music career with my freedom of speech. I had the right to talk about the events going on in my life."