Controversial Afroman Music Video Brings Deputy to Tears During Trial

Emotions have been running high in the civil trial brought by the Ohio sheriff's deputies who raided Afroman's home back in 2022.

On Monday, sheriff's deputy Lisa Phillips broke down in tears while being shown a music video Afroman made titled "Licc'em Low Lisa" ... that appears to feature an actor portraying the officer simulating oral sex on another woman.

In courtroom footage, Lisa is seen visibly crying while the 13-minute video played. Afroman's lawyer had objected to playing the video, but the judge ultimately allowed it.

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The court also played Afroman's 2022 music video "Why You Disconnecting My Video Camera," where he raps "Lieutenant Licc'em Low Lisa ate my ex-wife just like pizza" as home security footage seems to show Lisa walking through his house during the raid.

Lisa watched as the court pulled up other social media posts from Afroman ... including a 2022 Instagram photo of her next to the Mona Lisa where he called her "ADAMS KKKOUNTY SHERRIF LIEUTENANT MONA LICC'EM LOW LISA" and a "condescending c?nt."

He wrote in the lengthy caption that "her voice was three octaves lower than mine," adding ... "Has anybody in Adams county verified her vagina?"

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In that same post, Afroman accused Lisa of disconnecting his home surveillance system so he "won't have proof" of deputies "stealing money and other things" and "possibly planting false kidnapping evidence."

ICYMI ... deputies from the Adams County Sheriff's Office are suing the rapper ... claiming he used their likenesses without their permission in the posts he's made about the raid.

Afroman took the stand Tuesday to argue the music videos fall under his right to free speech. That same day, he slammed Lisa's emotional courtroom appearance on Instagram, writing ... "WHERE WAS THESE TEARS WHEN SHE WAS STANDING IN MY YARD WITH A LOADED AR 15 READY TO SWISS CHEESE ME ?"

For years, Afroman has been posting a barrage of videos about the officials involved in his raid. He claims they busted his door and stole some money during the search.