Afroman Takes Stand in Lawsuit Over Sheriff's Deputies Who Raided His Home

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Afroman's day in court has finally come ... the rapper took the stand in his lawsuit filed against him by the Adams County Sheriff's deputies who raided his Ohio home back in 2022.

In the lawsuit, the deputies claimed Afroman used their likenesses -- which were apparently captured on his home security cameras -- without their permission in the songs and merch he's made about the raid.

But in a new trial video posted by WCPO-TV, the "Because I Got High" singer insists he was just exercising his "right of freedom of speech as an American."

In fact, he turned it back around on the deputies, saying on the stand ... "all of this is their fault."

The artist continued, testifying ... "If they hadn't wrongly raided my house, there would be no lawsuit. I would not know their names, they wouldn't be on my home surveillance system, and there would be no songs ... my money would still be intact."

In his testimony, Afroman said the deputies tore down his door and didn't pay for it. He also claims they still owe him money they seized in the search.

Here's where the deputies say they're having a problem ... after the raid went down, Afroman made the song "Lemon Pound Cake" about the ordeal and included his security footage in the music video.

Then there's his track "Will You Help Me Repair My Door" ... which consists entirely of various shots of the raid, as well as an alleged photo of the search warrant that seems to show it was issued for drug trafficking and kidnapping.

In court, Afroman stood by his use of the videos, testifying ... "I had to do what I had to do to repair the damage they brought to my house."

The rapper has posted several other music videos on YouTube, name-dropping the deputies he says were involved in his raid ... and it seems he's been continuing to post these kinds of videos as recently as yesterday.