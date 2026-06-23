Rep. Troy Nehls Says Reflecting Pool Vandals Should Be Thrown In Prison

Play video content Video: Rep. Troy Nehls Says Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Vandals Should Go to Prison TMZ DC

Rep. Troy Nehls says anyone caught vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool should be thrown in prison and forced to sell off their possessions to pay for another refurbishment ... and if they have dogs, well tough luck, the pooches will being taken too!!!

Charlie caught up with the Texas Congressman on Capitol Hill and he unloaded on the folks he believes are responsible for the Reflecting Pool falling apart ... and -- spoiler alert -- it's not the people who won a no-bid contract to do the pricey reno.

Rep. Nehls says prison time isn't enough for these vandals ... and he lays out a punishment plan that's guaranteed to raise some eyebrows.

Play video content Video: TMZ DC Follows Trump's Lead For Reflecting Pool Vandalism, But It's BS TMC DC

The Republican repeatedly defended the restoration project and blamed folks with Trump derangement syndrome for ruining the "beautiful" Pool ... and he even took political swipes at the algae.

When Charlie asked who should foot the bill for a new round of repairs, Rep. Nehls took things to another level ... suggesting those responsible should be forced to sell off virtually everything they own to cover the repairs.

Play video content Video: Pool Experts Say Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Damage Was Not Caused by Vandalism TMZ.com

As we've reported, the Pool has become the center of a growing political and public debate over early damage to the $16 million renovation ... Trump and Nehls swear vandals are to blame ... but others say it's all about the folks who did the installation.

We had pool installation experts on "TMZ Live" today ... and they aren't buying the vandal theory ... telling us the gash Trump keeps referring to looks like the result of shoddy craftsmanship.