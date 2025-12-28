Kanye West Takes Wife Bianca Censori, His Kids to Disney's California Adventure

Kanye West and Bianca Censori spent the day adventuring in California ... or rather, they spent the day at California Adventure -- enjoying some rides with two of his kids.

The rapper and his wife hit up DCA Sunday with Saint and Chicago West ... his two middle children who are 10 and 7 years old respectively.

Ye kept a low-profile in a mask and black hoodie ... while Bianca covered up a bit more than she usually might in a tight, off-the-shoulder top and leggings combo.

We're told the two rode the Incredicoaster -- the park's largest rollercoaster -- and the water ride the Grizzy River Run.

Security surrounded the group ... standing at strategic points in the ride queues -- though as far as we know nobody tried to mess with the famous fam.

This isn't the first time Kanye and Bianca have gone to the Disney's resort in Cali ... cropping up there about once a year since they got married -- though usually hitting the OG Disney instead of California Adventure.

It's been a busy weekend for Ye ... who was just at the Hollywood Improv Friday where Deon Cole pulled him onstage.

Kanye dropped he's working on a new album ... and Cole offered to jump on the track if he needed a comedian for the interlude.