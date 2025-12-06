Kanye West and Bianca Censori Travel to South Korea Together

Play video content LS/Lee

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are traveling the world together again ... with fans catching them arriving in South Korea early Saturday morning.

The husband and wife duo landed at Incheon International Airport just outside of Seoul around 6 AM local time ... and, while they were almost certainly exhausted from the overnight flight, Ye stopped to sign a few John Hancocks for fans.

Check out the clip ... West doesn't speak, but he quickly scrawls his name on a few different items before walking off with his better half and their security.

While we've seen both Kanye and Bianca several times in recent months, we haven't seen them together as much -- pretty different from the beginning of their relationship in 2023 when the two were running all over the world hand in hand.

Of course, Censori shocked everyone by showing up basically naked to the Grammy Awards red carpet back in February ... before she and Ye made a hasty exit.

More recently, we've seen Bianca spending time with her family and taking care of some personal appointments ... like earlier this week when we she tried to cover up her identity by using a pair of spandex shorts she stripped off.

Kanye usually rocks the stage with a concert or two when out in Korea or Japan, even though it doesn't appear he has anything on the books.