Kanye West Says He Regrets Participating in Life

Kanye West turned a fun fashion TikTok into an existential crisis ... changing the vibe of the video in an instant when he said he regretted participating in life.

Here's the deal ... an interview with the rapper in Japan was posted to Mystery Fashionist (@mysteryfashionist) -- a TikTok account with nearly 300K followers -- for a short 30-second clip posted yesterday in which he's asked to talk about his 'fit.

After introducing himself as "Ye from Chi," Kanye says his outfits are always 10 out of 10 ... specifically pointing to his original Yeezy 950s, while the rest of his clothes came from a pop-up he visited that day.

The interviewer, clearly looking for a fun or embarrassing story, asks Ye what fashion trend he regrets participating in ... Kanye pauses, a thousand-yard stare settles on his face, and he responds ... "Life."

It's been a rough few years for Kanye ... between his public custody fight with Kim Kardashian, tour opportunities coming pretty much exclusively overseas, and multiple lawsuits filed against him, Ye's been through the wringer -- though some of those problems have been self-inflicted.