Travis Scott Brings Out Kanye West, Daughter Stormi at Tokyo Concert

Travis Scott gave a crowd in Tokyo 'goosebumps' last night ... bringing out Kanye West and Stormi Webster to rock the stage in front of thousands of screaming fans.

The rapper took over Tokorozawa’s Belluna Dome -- a massive stadium in the Saitama prefecture -- Saturday night in the country ... when Kanye pulled off his mask, revealing his face to the crowd.

Kanye West unmasking at Travis Scott's show in Japan is as big as Rey Mysterio unmasking.

pic.twitter.com/EvjXiQE011 — DME 🇳🇦 (@dme_363) November 8, 2025 @dme_363

A fair few cheers course through the crowd before Travis and Kanye start bouncing around the stage in the video ... bringing the energy to the packed audience.

Travis Scott surprised fans with Ye as special guest at his show in Tokyo, Japan 🇯🇵🔥



pic.twitter.com/k4x9S4aoCt — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 8, 2025 @Kurrco

The two rappers laugh together ... before performing "Through the Wire" -- a song off Kanye's debut solo single.

Travis and Kanye had a third collaborator take the stage with them too ... 'cause Travis' daughter Stormi -- whom he shares with Kylie Jenner -- also jumped onstage to give the audience a show.

TRAVIS SCOTT BROUGHT STORMI ON STAGE TO SING HER LINE IN “THANK GOD” 🎤💫



“STORM’S A MINOR BUT YOU KNOW SHE LIVIN’ MAJOR” pic.twitter.com/3V6eyNQOfY — FLAMEARCHIVES (@flamearchives_) November 8, 2025 @flamearchives_

Stormi -- who was once related to Ye through his marriage to her aunt, Kim Kardashian -- sang her line in "THANK GOD" before jumping up and down with her dad onstage ... proving stage presence is definitely in the genes.

BTW ... this concert is just one of many events planned in Japan by Travis this weekend -- with a pop-up store for his label Cactus Jacket and an event to celebrate his new shoe coming out, also drawing tons of fans in the country.