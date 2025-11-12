Kanye West Faces Possible Arrest in Brazil If He Performs 'Hitler' Track

Kanye West is currently on a repentance tour for his past antisemitic comments ... but the São Paulo State Prosecutor’s Office in Brazil is giving him a stern warning not to entertain Nazism one bit -- or be thrown in jail!!!

Ye is scheduled to perform there on Nov. 29, but a complaint was filed with a prosecutor's office Tuesday with strict orders to arrest the hip hop megastar if he performs his track, "Heil Hitler."

Councilwoman Cris Monteiro is leading the political charge against Ye with the complaint, and prosecutor Ana Beatriz Pereira de Souza Frontini issued a ruling prohibiting swastika T-shirts or Nazi symbolism of any kind.

São Paulo's mayor said police will arrest Ye or anyone "who makes any apology for Nazism" -- as in, anyone who justifies the fascist ideology. Police will have a team of officers on standby just in case things go haywire. Ye and his team could be charged with crimes of racism and collective moral damages.

The promoters of the show -- Guilherme Cavalcante and Jean Fabrício Ramos -- also face arrest for omission should Ye not fully comply.

Tickets are still on sale ... but Ye & co. are scrambling for a location to perform!!!

