Kanye West & Bianca Censori Dine at Denny's, Catch 'Weapons' at L.A. Theater
Kanye West and Bianca Censori hit up an L.A. theater for a movie date -- and we're just gonna point out the obvious ... they didn’t exactly blend in with the rest of the popcorn crowd!
Peep the pics -- Kanye left the IPIC in Westwood with his trademark poker face ... but to everyone's shock, Bianca actually broke character to flash a smile. Then again, they’d just sat through the scary flick "Weapons," so it might’ve been more nervous giggle than genuine grin.
Still, Bianca kept the glam game strong -- rocking a skin-tight plunging vest, teeny-tiny booty shorts, and heels. Not exactly the go-to look for battling movie theater AC, but hey ... it’s Bianca. She can
take pull off anything!
Of course, no KW and BC outing is complete without a pit stop at local "fine dining" fave Denny’s -- which they visited before the flick -- 'cause nothing says A-list like midday pancakes.
From jump scares to short stacks -- honestly, that’s date-night goals right there!