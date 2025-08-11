Bianca Censori Wears Leotard and Stilettos Inside Zorb

Bianca Censori is putting her twist on a bubbly persona ... by showing lots of skin inside a giant bubble.

Kanye West's wife just uploaded a bunch of sexy photos on her social media ... and she's wearing a silver leotard and stilettos inside a Zorb.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Check out the pics ... Bianca's up to her usual antics, with all the textbook sultry poses ... crouching down, spreading her legs ... ya know, the major hits.

Bianca even broke out of her bubble ... taking some snaps without the Zorb.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Unclear when the photos were shot, but they may be recent ... and some folks think Bianca and Kanye are playing off the new "Fantastic Four" movie, which is all the rage right now.

Ye and Bianca pretty much do anything for attention ... and this is their bread and butter.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.