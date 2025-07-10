Bianca Censori and Ye Spotted Going Through Regular Security Line at LAX

Play video content BACKGRID

No lag on your Bianca Censori fix -- we've got the latest snaps of her strutting through LAX with Ye, jet-set and sexy for takeoff.

Now, you’d be more shocked not to see Bianca mostly-naked -- but she and Ye gave the VIP perks a pass and queued up like us peasants at TSA… good thing she kept it modest-ish for once.

Play video content TMZ.com

Still, Bianca wasn’t about to fully ditch her signature look -- she may’ve covered up on top, but those legs were out and about in the teeniest, tiniest shorts imaginable.

Bianca amped up the glam with some open-toe white boots as she catwalked into the airport alongside Ye -- and yep, still no need for a Kanye outfit breakdown ... his best accessory is clearly Bianca.