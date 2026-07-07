Nipsey Hussle Kids Receive Inheritance From Estate Worth Millions

Nipsey Hussle’s children finally received their cut of the late rapper’s estate ... TMZ has learned.

Per court docs obtained by TMZ, Nipsey’s children, 17-year-old Emani and 9-year-old Kross, have been paid out in cash and other assets.

The estate, which was reportedly worth an estimated $11 million, is run by Nipsey’s brother Blacc Sam. For years … Blacc fought with Emani’s mom, Tanisha Foster, for years over the inheritance. The parties resolved their differences last year.

Lauren London, Nipsey’s girlfriend at the time of his death, signed a doc acknowledging receipt of money paid out for her son Kross’ share of the estate.

The amount of money paid out to the kids was sealed, but they both received 50%.

As TMZ first reported, Nipsey was fatally shot in March 2019 at the age of 33.