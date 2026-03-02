Nipsey Hussle's Brother Takes Cover at Restaurant Opening Shooting, on Video

Play video content Instagram/@adalogy

Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Blacc Sam, was doing everything he could to get out of harm’s way as shots rang out at the opening of a restaurant founded by the late rapper … and the harrowing moment was caught on video.

In new footage -- obtained by TMZ -- a large crowd is seen scrambling outside a new Marathon Burger in Long Beach on Sunday afternoon. People sprint away at the sound of gunfire, while others take cover behind parked cars.

Play video content CountyNews.TV

A videographer filming the chaotic scene captures Blacc Sam crouched alone behind a white sedan as police rush to the scene.

As you know, Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his Marathon Clothing Store in South L.A. on March 31, 2019 ... and you can only imagine what must have been going through Sam’s mind in a moment like this.

Police say at least one person was killed as a result of the shooting ... and two others were hospitalized.

The violence comes during what was meant to be a celebratory weekend honoring Nipsey. On Saturday, Blacc Sam, Nipsey’s former partner Lauren London, and several close friends gathered as an intersection in L.A. was renamed “Nipsey Hussle Square.”