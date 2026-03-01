Shots Fired at Grand Opening of Nipsey Hussle's New Restaurant

The opening of a new Marathon Burger -- the restaurant chain founded by the late Nipsey Hussle -- was marred when shots were fired at the event ... TMZ has learned.

The incident took place in downtown Long Beach Sunday around 3:30 PM PT ... and video is now circulating online which shows cops picking up a person and placing them in the back of a squad car.

Marathon Burger Long Beach Shooting pic.twitter.com/Whq6TcdNcj @malibucastles

Snoop Dogg and YG attended the event, but were gone long before the shooting began.

Nipsey's brother -- Blacc Sam -- attended the opening of the new spot in downtown Long Beach ... the end of a long weekend for him and his family.

Play video content TMZ.com

On Saturday, he, Nipsey's former partner Lauren London and several of the late rapper's close friends gathered together while an intersection in L.A. was renamed "Nipsey Hussle Square."

Nipsey was shot and killed outside his Marthon Clothing Store on March 31, 2019.