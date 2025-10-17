Dave East Talks Nipsey Hussle Friendship, Rates Go-To L.A. & NYC Eats

Play video content TMZ.com

Dave East is now a proud rapper of the independent club, thanks to his recently released album "Karma 4" ... he now has all the creative control for the world!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Dave during his Los Angeles press run -- where he had to 'Checc'-in with Marathon Burger, which he ranks as the best burger in not just California, but in many states.

Speaking of Marathon, Dave shares his enthusiasm in releasing his long-awaited Nipsey verse via the collab, "12 Months," produced by both Nip's and Dave's longtime beatsmiths, Mike & Keys.

Dave says he got the paperwork straight with Nipsey's brother Blacc Sam, to obtain clearance for the track and is really excited to get Nipsey's voice back into the space, especially for fans who haven't heard him on tracks in a while.

The New York rapper is paying it forward ... Nip had him featured on a couple of his projects, so it's only right to make the collabs full-circle.

In addition to endorsing Marathon Burger, Dave East also has high praise for his go-to NYC restaurants, El Puerto Seafood and Brooklyn Chop House ... but he admits he wants to keep the bulk of his favorite hometown eateries lowkey because there's not a lot of people there from "his world."