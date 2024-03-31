Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle on the 5th Anniversary of His Death

Lauren London hasn't forgotten Nipsey Hussle -- evident in a touching tribute she shared of her former partner on the the 5th anniversary of his untimely death.

The actress -- who shares her son Kross with the late rapper -- posted a photo of Nipsey on Instagram Sunday, admitting March is always a tough month for her after his murder several years ago ... with her post coming on none other than the anniversary of his murder.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She added ... "31 days of holding my breath. This day decided to fall on Easter Sunday this 2024. Interesting …. considering your name #GodWillRise." Lauren signed off her note by declaring her love for Nipsey, who she was engaged to before his passing.

Several of LL's famous friends sent their love to her in the comments, including La La Anthony, Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter, Issa Rae, Saweetie, D.C. Young Fly and Sarunas J. Jackson.

Lauren continued to honor her late partner by sharing others' tributes for Nipsey on her Instagram Story, including one inspirational interview posted by Charlamagne tha God.

Nipsey was fatally shot on March 31, 2019 outside his store, Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles, Calif. Eric Ronald Holder Jr. was later arrested in connection with the shooting ... and was found guilty of first-degree murder in July 2022.