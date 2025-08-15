'Nipsey Hussle Station' Open for Business at Los Angeles Metro

Nipsey Hussle would've turned 40 today, August 15, but the late rap star's presence is still looming in his beloved neighborhood ... Los Angeles Metro is honoring him at one its stations with a full "Marathon" makeover.

Metro temporarily renamed the Hyde Park Station that touches Crenshaw Blvd. and Slauson Ave. to "Nipsey Hussle Station" through the end of the month -- complete with limited edition TAP cards that bear his likeness.

The initiative is dubbed the "Metro x Culture" series to celebrate L.A.'s most influential natives and will supplement its Low-Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) Program, making rides affordable for families.

Nip's photo can be seen draped around the station's pillars and railing and will be visible through the end of the month. Only 12K cards were printed so all of you "husslers" better act fast!!!

It's been 5 years since the "Racks in the Middle" rapper was murdered in front of his clothing store but his legacy and impact live on, evidenced by this latest collab with his estate.

... Flashback Friday to when Nip gave food for thought, over food.