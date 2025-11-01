Rollin' 60s Crips' Big U's Son Fatally Shot on Halloween

Jabari "Baby Uiie" Henley, the son of prominent rap figure and alleged gang leader Eugene "Big U" Henley, has died.

TMZ can confirm via family sources Jabari was shot to death late Friday night. The Los Angeles Police Department tells TMZ ... officers were called to the intersection of 69th Street and Figueroa Street just after 11 PM, where the victim -- a 34-year-old black male -- succumbed to his injuries.

We're told the victim approached a vehicle and was shot. The suspect -- who was stationed outside a smoke shop in South L.A. -- fled the scene and has not been identified.

TMZ obtained footage of the grim scene, which shows LAPD officers arriving and attempting life-saving measures on Jabari. Later, the L.A. Fire Department is seen covering Jabari's body with a tarp.

Music mogul Luce Cannon, who is currently housed with his uncle Big U at the Metropolitan Detention Center in L.A., tells TMZ he learned of the news first, and then spoke to Big U.

He tells us they are both heartbroken over the matter, and being in prison doesn't make it easier. However, he says God makes no mistakes, and the pair will get through the trying time together.

Luce says he believes Jabari knew the person behind the gun. The LAPD could not confirm whether the shooting was gang-related.

Big U is the alleged former leader of the Rollin' 60’s Neighborhood Crips gang, and is known in the music industry for managing Kurupt and the late Nipsey Hussle. He is currently incarcerated for a 43-count federal indictment, including racketeering, fraud, extortion and embezzlement.

In addition to Jabari, Big U is the father of 2 sons and a daughter.