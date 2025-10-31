No Limit Rapper Fiend Details Verzuz Unity With Young Bleed Before Hospitalization

... But We're Still Praying For Young Bleed!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

No Limit rapper Fiend is experiencing a serious music catalog boost after performing at the Cash Money-No Limit Verzuz last week ... but half his thoughts are still with rapper Young Bleed following his brain aneurysm.

Turns out, Fiend and Bleed are tighter than they've ever been in their 30-year history!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Fiend -- who collaborated with Bleed on his 1998 debut album, "My Balls & My Word" -- he says their conversations had increased tremendously leading up to the Verzuz face-off.

Play video content TMZ.com

Bleed performed his hit "How Ya Do Dat" onstage and Fiend says the Baton Rouge native was animated, showing off a slingshot he had on him and Master P.

Everyone is still in shock hearing news of Bleed on the ventilator, but they're hoping he pulls through for a full recovery.

Fiend's own 1998 debut album, "There's One In Every Family," has barged its way back into Apple Music's top Rap Albums Charts and its follow-up, "Street Life," also has seen a bump after the extravaganza at this year's ComplexCon.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fiend performed his verse from "Make Em Say Uhh" ... but didn't do any of his solo bangers on the Verzuz stage -- he says he credits the resurgence to framing classic hip hop for future generations to enjoy.

Play video content TMZ.com

The proof is in the numbers, and Cash Money's recently revealed to TMZ Hip Hop there's a Cash Money-No Limit Tour in the works -- which Fiend confirms. No contract ink has been dried yet, so there's not much else to know, save the fact the tour's happening!!!

Fiend lists everyone from P, Mac, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X and the legendary Snoop Dogg as his favorite collaborators.

Snoop and Fiend have numerous tracks together ... once upon a time, they were slated to appear on a compilation album alongside Mac and C-Murder, before both became incarcerated on murder charges.

Fiend tells us he and Snoop even recorded a separate collaboration album together and hopes the tracks will surface one day.