Rapper Young Bleed on Ventilator After Brain Aneurysm, Family Still Has Hope

Rapper Young Bleed shocked the world when he was hospitalized just days after an animated performance at the highly touted Cash Money Verzuz No Limit event at ComplexCon ... we're hearing he's not out of the woods yet, but there are glimmers of hope!!!

The Baton Rouge rapper's baby mama, Tameka Long -- AKA Madamm Meek -- tells TMZ Hip Hop that Bleed has been dealing with health issues -- high blood pressure and a heart condition -- for some time.

Play video content TMZ.com

Bleed fell ill shortly after the Verzuz, where we witnessed him performing his iconic hit, "How Ya Do Dat," and Tameka tells us doctors confirmed to the family it was indeed a brain aneurysm caused by internal bleeding.

Tameka and Bleed share a 10-year-old son, and other family members have been vocal on social media about prayers and support.

The 47-year-old rapper is currently resting in an ICU at a hospital in Las Vegas, on a ventilator, but Tameka says Bleed's vitals are OK, so they have confidence he'll make it out and recover. He's been actively releasing music this year, so the health scare was unexpected.