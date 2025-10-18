Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 to GoFundMe for Cancer Stricken Baby Girl

Taylor Swift is trying to ease the financial burden for a cancer-stricken baby girl and her family by helping pay off costly doctor bills.

The pop superstar made a $100,000 GoFundMe donation to 18-month-old Lilah after her mom Katelynn posted a TikTok video showing her child calling Taylor her "friend" while the two took in a clip of her on an iPad.

In the TikTok video, Katelyn also talked about her love for Taylor's music, particularly the song "Willow." Katelyn loves Taylor's music so much she briefly thought about naming her daughter Willow, but she decided on Lilah in the end. And Lilah, mom says, is also a huge Taylor fan.

Taylor entered the picture last week after catching wind of Lilah's situation. It all started on February 24 when Lilah suffered a seizure while her mom went into labor at their home.

Lilah was taken to a hospital, where doctors performed a scan and found a mass on her brain that was later determined to be a stage 4 cancerous tumor. She then went under the knife to remove the tumor and the surgery proved successful.

But, a few days later, Lilah was diagnosed with a rare aggressive form of brain cancer with only 58 documented cases last year in the U.S. The tot returned to the hospital for 3 months of chemo and 3 months of stem cell treatment.