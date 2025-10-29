Mike Rotunda's Daughter Clarifies WWE Legend's Health Status, Not In Hospice

WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda is not in hospice as his brother-in-law previously stated ... but rather a rehabilitation center as he recovers from a massive heart attack, his family revealed on Wednesday.

Mika Rotunda released a statement on her Facebook minutes ago ... clarifying her Uncle Barry misspoke when he recently disclosed the information.

Mika stated Mike's recent medical scare on September 20 forced him into a coma for a week and a month-long hospital stay.

"By the grace of God, he has now transitioned to a rehabilitation center, where our family remains present, hopeful, and focused on his recovery."

While there is a long road to recovery, Mika said the family's faith is strong ... and will continue to rely on it as he looks to improve.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the wrestling world and our local communities," Mika continued. "At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we continue walking this journey together—but we warmly welcome continued prayers, good energy, and healing thoughts for his recovery."

Barry Windham -- Rotunda's brother-in-law -- initially shared the incorrect info while speaking about Bray Wyatt's death with journalist Bill Apter.