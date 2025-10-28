WWE Hall Of Famer Mike Rotunda In Hospice, Brother-In-Law Barry Windham Says

Somber news from the professional wrestling world ... WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda is in hospice, according to his brother-in-law, fellow legend Barry Windham.

"It's kind of tough right now," Windham said, responding to a question about 67-year-old Rotunda's late son, Bray Wyatt, from journalist Bill Apter. "Mike is in hospice right now."

Barry added ... "I love that family. It’s so tragic.”

Windham's sister Stephanie married Rotunda in 1984 ... and Barry says he immediately hit it off with his future in-law.

“I mean, just like we were old friends when we first met,” Windham said, "like old pals forever.”

Mike, best known for his character, Irwin R. Schyster (IRS), as well as Michael Wallstreet, spent decades as a pro wrestler, including two stints with WWE (then-WWF), where he was a 5-time Tag Team champion (two with Barry and The U.S. Express, and three with Ted DiBiase and Money Inc.).

Rotunda also wrestled for WCW, NJPW, and NWA, among other promotions.

Mike was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2024.

In addition to Rotunda's exploits in the squared circle, he's famously the father of Bo Dallas and the late-Bray Wyatt, who tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack in August 2023.

Further details about Rotunda's condition aren't known ... but Barry is asking fans to keep the family in their prayers.