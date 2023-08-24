WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Dead At 36

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has tragically died at the age of 36, WWE executive Triple H announced on social media.

"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

Wyatt joined WWE’s main roster briefly in 2010 to 2011 under the name Husky Harris, but rejoined the main roster in 2013 as the leader of The Wyatt Family.

He was a three-time world champion in WWE, including the WWE Championship once and Universal Championship, twice. He took a brief hiatus from August 2018 to April 2019 and returned with a new character, a mix of Bray Wyatt and his other side, The Fiend.

Wyatt came from a long line of wrestlers. His dad was Hall of Famer, Mike Rotunda. His grandfather was Blackjack Mulligan, and his uncles were Barry and Kendall Windham.

Before joining the world's biggest wrestling promotion, Wyatt wrestled under the name "Alex Rotundo" in the FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling).

As you'd expect, the WWE Universe was crushed by the news ... with fans and fellow wrestlers sharing condolences on social media.

