Wrestling Legend Terry Funk Dead At 79

Wrestling legend Terry Funk -- a WWE Hall of Famer -- has died ... Ric Flair announced Wednesday.

"In My Entire Life," Flair said in revealing the passing of his good pal, "I've Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder. Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend!

"Rest In Peace My Friend."

Flair did not reveal a cause of death.

Mick Foley added in a tribute on his Instagram page that Funk's daughter had confirmed to him the devastating news earlier in the day.

"WE JUST LOST A LEGEND," Foley wrote. "There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend - it was an honor to know you."

Funk initially broke into the wrestling world in 1965 -- and went on to perform in rings all over the world for the next five decades.

He competed in a bunch of different promotions in his career -- including All Japan Pro Wrestling, the WWE, the WCW and the ECW. He held various championship belts at times in most of the orgs too.

Funk also enjoyed a career on the silver screen ... earning a significant role in Patrick Swayze's classic, bar-brawling action film "Road House."