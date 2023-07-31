Wrestling Legend Adrian Street Dead At 82

Former wrestling superstar Adrian Street -- known for his flamboyant persona -- died last week after complications following a stroke. He was 82 years old.

Street's wife, Linda, shared the tragic news on Monday ... revealing Adrian suffered the medical emergency earlier this month, which led to a number of issues, including a bleed on the brain.

"He was recovering from that at home when he developed colitis -- a chronic inflammatory bowel disease -- which later turned into sepsis," Linda told BBC. "That's what killed him."

"It all came about so quick. I've still not come to terms with it yet."

Street began his wrestling career in London during the late 1950s ... eventually becoming a character who wore extravagant outfits and reveled in response to cheers and jeers from the audience.

In the '80s, Street moved to North America alongside his manager and future wife ... where he would continue wrestling through different promotions as a heel.

"The Exotic One" survived throat cancer in 2001 ... after being told by a doctor to prepare for the worst, according to the outlet.

Street retired in 2014 ... capping off a career that spanned more than half a century.

Tributes from across the sports entertainment world poured in Monday morning ... with WWE CCO Triple H writing, "A genre-bending pioneer whose larger-than-life presence and ruthlessness between the ropes changed the wrestling world forever. Honored to have called Adrian Street a friend."