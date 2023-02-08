WWE's Jerry Lawler Suffered 'Massive Stroke', Remains Hospitalized and Hopeful

Jerry "The King" Lawler is recovering after suffering a "massive stroke" on Monday ... and although his speech is limited, he's expected to make a full recovery with rehabilitation.

A rep for Lawler provided a health update on Wednesday ... after fans spent the last two days concerned for the 73-year-old WWE legend following his recent health scare.

Lawler, who has a history of heart issues, gave a thumbs up from a Fort Myers, FL hospital where he's recovering ... a welcome sight for WWE fans.

Jerry also got a visit from WWE icon Jimmy Hart, best known for his work as a pro wrestling manager, musician, and composer ... and the guys took a picture together.

As we reported earlier on Wednesday, Lawler's longtime friend and broadcast partner, Jim Ross, also gave an update, saying Jerry was trending in the right direction, but encouraged people to still pray for him.

JR said he spoke briefly with Lawler, and could tell his speech was affected by the stroke, but he was confident his friend would bounce back.

"Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers," Ross tweeted.

Unfortunately, this isn't Jerry's first health scare ... in 2012, he went into cardiac arrest on an episode of Monday Night Raw. He also suffered a stroke in 2018.

