Jim Ross Says He Spoke With Jerry Lawler After Stroke, 'Prognosis Is Positive'

Jim Ross says he spoke with Jerry "The King" Lawler after he suffered a stroke on Monday ... and the WWE legend is doing okay, but still needs support as he recovers.

Ross shared the update on Lawler's health status late Tuesday night, reassuring fans the 73-year-old, who has a history of heart issues, is trending in the right direction.

"I spoke very briefly with @JerryLawler tonight," Ross tweeted. "He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing"

As we previously reported, Lawler suffered a medical emergency, believed to be a stroke, at his Florida home and was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Ross and Lawler go way back ... the two formed one of the most iconic commentator teams in pro wrestling history, calling some of WWE's biggest matches and moments.

Jerry and Jim were a staple on WWE's flagship show, Monday Night Raw, and their on-air chemistry was unmatched.

Lawler's health scare reverberated throughout the wrestling world ... especially considering the pro wrestling icon went into cardiac arrest in 2012 and suffered a stroke in 2018.