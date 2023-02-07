Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
WWE Legend Jerry Lawler Reportedly Rushed To Hospital After Medical Emergency

2/7/2023 11:01 AM PT
WWE legend Jerry "The King" Lawler was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency on Monday, this according to multiple reports.

The 73-year-old had a stroke and underwent surgery at a Florida hospital, Action News 5 reports.

Pro wrestler Ricky Morton seemed to confirm Lawler's status ... tweeting, "I hope my friend is going to be okay. I love you, Jerry."

"Please direct good vibes, thoughts, & prayers to Jerry at this time. Genuinely appreciate it & hope to hear good news in the very near future. ❤️"

Lawler recently appeared at WWE's Royal Rumble Show last month ... where he was a commentator on the hour-long Kickoff Show panel with Booker T and Peter Rosenberg.

Jerry appeared to be fine that night ... but the WWE Hall of Famer has had heart issues in the past, suffering a near-fatal cardiac arrest on a 2012 episode of Monday Night Raw. He also had a stroke in 2018.

Lawler -- inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 -- is signed to WWE, but has not been a full-time commentator since April 2020.

Lawler last wrestled against Scott Steiner in March 2022 at USA Pro Wrestling's 29th Anniversary Show in Orlando.

Story developing ...

